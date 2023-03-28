Spring is here, and that means it’s also Seed Library season at the Rock Island Public Library. The free selection of seed packets is available to help local gardeners try new varieties, and grow fresh vegetables, fruits, and flowers for personal consumption and enjoyment, according to a news release.

The Seed Library is a free collection of open-pollinated and heirloom seeds available for browsing and pickup at the Rock Island Public Library’s Downtown Library, 401 19th St. The seeds are free, open to anyone, and no library card is required. Each household can pick up five free seed packets per month during regular Downtown Library hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

In addition to the joy of producing your own food and flowers, growing different types of plants helps preserve genetic diversity, pollination, and local food sources, the release says.

The Seed Library is available during the local growing season, or while supplies last. Supplies of specific varieties or types are not guaranteed.

Rock Island and Milan-area households can request seeds by mail by using the online form on the RIPL website. Rock Island/Milan residents may choose one of four pre-selected garden bundles. Each bundle contains a varied selection of five vegetables, flowers, fruits, herbs, or mixed seed packets. The library will mail one bundle of seeds to addresses in its service area of Rock Island and the Milan-Blackhawk Public Library District. To order for mail delivery, visit here. The Seed Library page is under the Services menu. Mail ordering is not available to residents of other cities.

Though seed saving is not required, the library welcomes donations of seeds. For more information, contact the library by email at RiLibRef@rigov.org or call 309-732-7342.

For those new to gardening, the Rock Island Library also maintains an Illinois Growing Guide, with instructions for every seed offered in the Seed Library. The resource is available in a binder next to the Seed Library or digitally from the Seed Library page.