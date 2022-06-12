New digital neighborhood watch groups are underway in Milan.

Chuck Henson, who has created several Facebook pages, along with Linda Hocker, group director, seeks neighbors to join the new Guardians of the Neighborhood Facebook groups.

They invite entire neighborhoods or additions involved “to begin making Milan a more neighborly and safe place to live, one neighborhood at a time,” Henson said.

“Linda’s skill is definitely being a community organizer,” said Henson, who calls himself a “digital community activist.”

“We have 5 “Guardians of the Neighborhood” Facebook groups and have titled them according to the neighborhood or district they reside in in Milan,” Henson said. For example, to see the Hillcrest group, visit here.

The groups, he says have have taken off and grown with each page/neighborhood)having its own admin/block captani, “making a quick resource for help and to report anything suspicious.” Group representatives are active at city council meetings.

A Guardians of the Neighborhood movie night/potluck will be 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. For more information, reach Henson by Messenger or phone at 309-798-1626 or Hocker at 309-738-5233.