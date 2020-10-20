Guidance for 2020-2021 Iowa high school winter sports announced

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced guidance for the upcoming winter sports season. The guidelines do not supersede guidelines, mandates, requirements and/or orders put into place by government agencies.

The guidance includes health screenings, encouraged social distancing, frequent hand sanitizing, equipment sanitizing, locker room protocol, spectator regulations, and others.

Full details of the guidance can be found on the IHSAA website.

There are also specific guidelines for four winter sports: Basketball, bowling, swimming and wrestling.