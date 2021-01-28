Guidance from athletic associations helps keep Iowa high school sports going

Iowa student athletes went back to playing their sports last June.

Many precautions are taken to keep every athlete safe and healthy.



That includes the use of masks, social distancing, temperature checks, and sanitizing equipment after each use.

“Our students realize that this is the one chance that they have to practice, compete, and be involved in an activity that they love,” says D’Anne Kroemer, Pleasant Valley High School Athletic Director.

She says since Iowa high school sports came back in June, the school has been fortunate to work with two athletic associations.

“The Athletic Association, and The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union provide specific guidance each and every time we start a new season, so that’s been extremely helpful in helping us practice and compete safely,” says Kroemer.

To do that numerous precautions are taken in hopes of keeping all athletes safe and healthy.

“Staggering benches, not allowing spectators in both rows one and two. Marking seating in the stadium to ensure social distancing. Requiring face coverings in all our competitive venues,” says Kroemer. “Our swimmers when they are on the deck of the pool prior to competing they are wearing their face coverings. Our opponents are wearing their face coverings. So it’s a lot of things that we have done.”

Although there have been challenges along the way, Kroemer says students, athletes, and staff have been able to rise up.

“We have had cases throughout the school year that have impacted a number of students, a few coaches, and a couple of teams. With that being said it creates a heighted awareness of making sure mitigations, and all safety protocols are followed,” she says.

Pleasant Valley recently signed on to the National Federation of State High School Association Network (NFHS).

A national streaming service for parents to stream if they are not comfortable coming out in person.