The 54-year-old uncle accused of fatally shooting his nephew in 2019 now faces a prison term.

Brian Duque was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after a Scott County jury reached a verdict Friday.

Brian Duque was a suspect in the fatal shooting of Terry Warner on Dec. 7, 2019, in their shared home on Fenno Drive in Riverdale.

Duque, who appeared with his attorney when the verdict was read in Scott County Court, was taken back to Scott County Jail. He will remain there until his sentencing, which is set for June 17.

Duque faced a charge of first-degree murder, but the jury had the option to consider other charges, and chose the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. The jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon, then continued Friday morning.

Upon conviction, first-degree murder – a Class A felony – is punishable by a life sentence. Voluntary manslaughter is a class C felony, which carries a prison term of up 10 years, along with a fine of $1,000 to $10,000, under Iowa law.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, court documents say.

After Duque and Warner argued about the condition of the house and who did and did not do chores. Duque retrieved a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and fired one round, striking Warner.

Warner died from his injuries, law enforcement said.