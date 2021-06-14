Guilty plea in case of man killed, dumped in Mississippi

On Thursday, Daneille Heidenreich, 39, of Hanover, Illinois, pled guilty as part of a plea agreement in Jo Daviess County to concealment of a homicidal death and was sentenced to five years in prison followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The charges are related to case in March 2021 in which Keith Heidenreich of Freeport, Illinois, was killed and his body was dumped in the Mississippi River near Savanna, Illinois.

Heidenreich was arrested along with Levi T. J. Meyer, 35, of Freeport in early April 2021 for the crime. Meyer is still in custody on five counts of first degree murder.

The case was investigated by the Northwest Illinois Critical Response Team and the Hanover Police Department with the assistance of the Carroll County States Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office and Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.