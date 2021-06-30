Guilty plea to first degree murder in case of body found in Mississippi River

On Tuesday, Levi “T.J.” Meyers, 35, of Hanover, pled guilty to first degree murder as part of a plea agreement.

The charged stemmed from the death of Keith Heidenreich of Freeport, Illinois, whose body was dumped in the Mississippi in March 2021.

Meyers was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections of which he must serve 100% of the sentence with no credit. The sentence will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Danielle Heindenriech, 39, of Hanover, pled guilty and was sentenced in June for her part in the incident.

The Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team (multi-agency team from Jo Daviess and Carroll counties) and the Hanover Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the Illinois State Police, Carroll County States Attorney’s Office, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.