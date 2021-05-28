Guilty: Verdict comes in for Rivera

Guilty — that’s the verdict in the murder trial of Cristhian Rivera.

He is guilty of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts back in 2018.

The jury deliberated for almost seven and a half hours and then made the verdict to find Cristhian Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

The trial lasted more than a week and Cristhian Rivera told a story about two masked men holding him up at gunpoint and then claiming they murdered Mollie Tibbetts.

That story goes against his original account of what happened when he spoke to police in 2018.

The prosecution used three key elements to try to prove Rivera was guilty, including the surveillance video, his first confession, and the blood in the trunk of his car.

The defense, meanwhile, argued there wasn’t scientific evidence to prove Rivera did it and are disappointed in the decision.

The prosecution immediately disputed Rivera’s story about the two masked men. Attorney Scott Brown says there were loopholes in that story and didn’t understand how they just vanished at the cornfield.

“When the defendant gets up on the stand and adds in two phantom people, which is exactly what he did, that he can’t identify. he removes all the ability of anybody listening to what he’s saying to identify who those two people were. We think they’re figments of his imagination just as we argued,” Brown said.



Attorney Chad Frese with the defense said because of the evidence against Rivera it was an easy decision to have him take the stand and tell his story about the two masked men.



“He had her DNA in the truck. He led them to the body. That’s all pretty incriminating evidence. From the first day we meant Mr. Bahena, and put him on the stand, that was exactly the version of events he told us going back to August 18th,” Frese said.

Rivera will be back in Poweshiek County Jail. His sentencing is scheduled for July 15 in Montezuma, Iowa.

With this verdict, he faces life in prison.