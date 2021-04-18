Guitar great Tab Benoit will play at Rhythm City Casino in August

Guitar great Tab Benoit & the Whiskey Bayou Revue will perform at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

The show has early-entry seating with tickets priced $35 for early entry and $25 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Benoit’s guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers, a news release says. He doesn’t rely on any effects and his set-up is simple: It consists of a guitar, cord, and Category 5 Amplifier.

Born November 17, 1967, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Benoit grew up in the nearby oil and fishing town of Houma, where he still lives. Musically, he was exposed early on to traditional Cajun waltzes and the country music broadcast on his hometown’s only radio station.

Benoit’s father was himself a musician; as such, the family home was filled with various instruments. He began playing drums but switched to guitar because the only gigs to be had in rural Louisiana were held in churches and at church fairs, and organizers would not allow loud drums to be played at these events.

In the late ’80s Benoit began hanging out at the Blues Box, a music club and cultural center in Baton Rouge run by guitarist Tabby Thomas. Playing guitar alongside Thomas, Raful Neal, Henry Gray and other high-profile regulars at the club, Benoit learned the blues first-hand from these living blues legends. He formed a trio in 1987 and began playing clubs in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

In 1992 Benoit released his first recording, “Nice and Warm” on the Justice Label. The title track became a AAA Radio hit and Benoit’s touring career kicked into high gear.