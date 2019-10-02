Gun charge for his birthday

One man received a felony charge for his birthday after a report of someone firing a gun and striking another person’s head with it.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West 6th Street in Davenport.

Davenport Police responded and Terrence Trevin King, 29, was identified by witnesses and the victim as having brought a pistol to the house and displaying it in the process of committing an assault against the victim.

Police say a round was discharged inside the residence and King struck the victim in the head with the pistol, causing and injury that was documented by evidence technicians.

King, 29, was located a short time later and refused to give a statement. He also was charged with misdemeanor assault while displaying a weapon.