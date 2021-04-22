Gun found, confiscated from student’s backpack Thursday at Davenport school

A handgun was “confiscated and secured” from a student’s backpack Thursday after the weapon was spotted at Williams Intermediate School, Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department were notified within minutes of the discovery, says a news release from the school district. “Our partners at the DPD will continue to investigate, as ensuring the safety and security of our students is always our priority within the Davenport Community School District,” the release says.

The building never was on lockdown because the gun was immediately secured without incident.