Pope Creek Shows, LTD will kick off its 2023-2024 show season Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

(Pope Creek Shows, LTD.)

Vendors will be on hand with a wide variety of gun and knife show items as well as different types of merchandise offerings. Food and beverages will be available to purchase on site.

This is a buy-sell-trade event. For more information, visit here.

Admission is $8. Show times are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m-3 p.m. Sunday.