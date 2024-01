Pope Creek Shows, LTD will return to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2851 W. Locust St., Davenport, on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13 and 14, for a gun and knife show.

A variety of vendors will showcase their products at this buy-sell-trade event that’s open to the public. Admission is $8 at the door. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information. visit here or the Pope Creek Shows Facebook page.