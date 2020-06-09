Gun sales are on the rise: Davenport gun store owner wants to educate gun owners on gun safety

With the recent issues of the pandemic, and now, the protest and civil unrest.

Businessses are stressing safety for people buying a gun for the first time.

The owner of Davenport Guns has been ringing up more sales at her store.

She says she wants all gun owners to be safe.

“There’s just a lot to do. There’s a lot to know, and just making the purchase is just the first step,” says Jeanelle Westrom, Owner of Davenport Guns.

The first in many steps to ensure your safety, and the safety of others. That’s why Westrom says experience is vital.

“Training, training, training. And it doesn’t have to be all of it in person. You need to know what the laws are wherever you live. You need to know what the rules and regulations are,” says Westrom.

Westrom says you never want the first time you’re shooting the gun to be when you’re protecting yourself.

“You need to practice with your gun. You need to know what’s going to happen,” she says.

That’s something that comes with experience and education.

“We’re trying to make sure as many people are protected as possible,”says Westrom.

Davenport Guns holds a concealed carry class for Iowa on Mondays and Wednesdays.