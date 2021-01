The Pope Creek Shows gun and knife show will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Davenport.

Admission is $6. Food and drink will be available on site, a news release says. For more information, contact MARK@PCSHOWS.NET or call 309-371-3593, or CHAD@PCSHOWS.NET or 309-737-8736.