Gunfire damaged a duplex at the corner of Emerald Drive and Grove Street in Davenport – across from Castlewood Apartments – about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, bullets hit the home. Officers, who took photos of the scene, went into the house and talked with residents.

No one was injured, officers said.

We do not know the extent of the damage. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when details are available.

