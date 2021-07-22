Gunfire erupts in neighborhood early Thursday morning

“I thought it was someone pounding on my door!”

A neighbor, who asked that her name not be used, was startled by the sounds of multiple gunshots shortly before 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of the 3000 block of Grand Avenue, Davenport.

She told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, she had never heard gunshots before.

Police searched the area, and told Local 4 News they found at least nine casings in the area between Davenport and Grand Avenue.

No one was injured, police said.

We do not know whether police have any suspects. We will provide updates on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com when they become available.