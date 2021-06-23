Gunfire erupts, injured person walks into hospital late Wednesday

Davenport Police investigated a gunfire scene shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of College Avenue and Pleasant Street, Davenport.

Police found at least two casings in the area.

Meanwhile, an unidentified injured person walked into Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, near the spot where officers found the casings.

We do not know whether the incidents are related, but we will provide details as soon as they are available.

Police presence near the intersection of College Avenue and Pleasant Street, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers investigate area with at least 2 casings. pic.twitter.com/10z3ArPbno — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 24, 2021

