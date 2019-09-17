Gunfire leads to early morning chase and three behind bars

Davenport police have three people in custody after early morning gunfire led to a chase. It started around 12:30 this morning on Appomattox Road where there were reports of shots fired. Officers found several shell casings and a vehicle that had been hit. Witnesses told police to search for a tan van. That van was spotted and fled from West 53rd and Brady Street. Officers then chased the vehicle until it crashed on the I-74 ramp. Three of the four suspects who ran were caught. Demarlo Eddings, Marcus Kelly and Teron Conley now face multiple charges. A handgun was also located by the vehicle.