Officers working the football game at Brady Street Stadium Friday night heard multiple gun shots.

It happened just a couple hours after the gunfire on 15th street.

Officers left the stadium in Davenport around 10 p.m. to investigate the scene on Davenport Avenue near the entrance to Old Town Mall.

Davenport Avenue was blocked off between 36th Street and Kimberly Road.

Davenport police tell us, they discovered more than a dozen shell casings.

Police are investigating.