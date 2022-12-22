A 38-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident on Wednesday.

Huson Ellison faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of West 13th Street for a report of gunfire, an arrest affidavit says.

Ellison had two guns, which were found during a consent search of a blue Chevy Traverse that he admitted to driving. Two witnesses describe Ellison “as possessing one of the pistols in his right hand during the shooting,” police allege in the affidavit.

The defendant is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, He was found guilty of armed robbery with a firearm on June 22, 2002, and was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, according to the affidavit.

Ellison, who is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 29 in Scott County Court.