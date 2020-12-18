Gunfire rings out in Davenport neighborhood; police find multiple shell casings

Local 4 News is on the scene of a shots fired incident in Davenport, where at least 10 shell casings have been located by police.

A report of gunfire first came in around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Farnam and East 10th streets.

Local 4 News was the first media outlet to arrive on the scene. Upon arrival, our crew saw the area was blocked off to traffic all the way to Sylvan Avenue as police conducted an investigation.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky went live via Facebook, where he reported at least a half-dozen squad cars were present.

There is no word yet on any injuries or if anyone is in custody.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Heavy police presence in the area of 10th and Farnam, Davenport. Poliça responding to a report of shots fired. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees squad cars blocking the area. pic.twitter.com/bSU86G55ej — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) December 18, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Davenport. Police have 10th and Farnum blocked off as they search for shells. @WHBF first on the scene. pic.twitter.com/kbxWltLhAi — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 18, 2020

Police have found 4 more shell casings in the road. pic.twitter.com/GEHUeudreE — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 18, 2020

Police are examining a basketball court and the surrounding fields searching for more shells. pic.twitter.com/fGrGe87erM — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 18, 2020

Police are investigating a car on the basketball court. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/7DoVzCGgMG — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 18, 2020