Gunfire rings out near community center Wednesday night

Emergency responders were on the 600 and 700 blocks of Ninth Street, Rock Island, after a report of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police searched the neighborhood across the street from the Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St. Officers confirmed with Local 4 News – the only station at the scene – there is a victim who was transported from the scene in an ambulance.
We do not know the extent of injuries or whether police have suspects. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates as soon as details are available.