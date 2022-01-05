Gunfire rings out near community center Wednesday night

Emergency responders are at the scene late Wednesday in Rock Island after a report of gunfire. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Emergency responders were on the 600 and 700 blocks of Ninth Street, Rock Island, after a report of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police searched the neighborhood across the street from the Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St. Officers confirmed with Local 4 News – the only station at the scene – there is a victim who was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether police have suspects. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates as soon as details are available.

