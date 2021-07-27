Gunfire rings out Tuesday night, one injured

One person was injured and police found at least five shell casings in the street shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 10th Street and 20th Avenue in Rock Island.

Police told our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, one person had non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a local hospital. After a report of gunfire, 20th Avenue was completely blocked between 9th and 10th streets.

Neighbors watched from the sidewalks while officers checked for witnesses among those gathered.

We do not know whether police have suspects or whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they are available.