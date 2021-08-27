Gunfire strikes SUV late Thursday

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Police were on the scene where a red SUV was struck by gunfire late Thursday near the intersection of 17th and Gaines streets, Davenport.

Officers said no one was hurt. They told our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, one vehicle had bullet holes after gunfire was reported shortly after 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Police examined an SUV and spoke with neighbors.

We do not know whether officers have a suspect. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories