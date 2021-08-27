Gunfire strikes SUV late Thursday

Police were on the scene where a red SUV was struck by gunfire late Thursday near the intersection of 17th and Gaines streets, Davenport.

Officers said no one was hurt. They told our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, one vehicle had bullet holes after gunfire was reported shortly after 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Police examined an SUV and spoke with neighbors.

We do not know whether officers have a suspect. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Davenport police examine an SUV after a report of gunfire near the 1700 block of Gaines Street. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers talk with neighbors. pic.twitter.com/gyx1dUfIUx — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) August 27, 2021