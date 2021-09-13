Gunfire suspect released on bond

A 43-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he fired a gun in the 1400 block of Washington Street last week.

Kendrick Miller faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court records say.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to Happy Hollow, 1502 W. 14th St., for a report of gunfire. Miller was at the scene with a stolen firearm, the affidavit says.

Witnesses saw Miller, a convicted felon, display and point the gun in several directions, and run from behind the 1400 block of Washington Street. Surveillance video shows Miller display and fire the gun in the 1400 block of Washington Street, the affidavit says.

Officers found several spent shell casings in the middle of 1400 Washington Street and the west alley, north of the bar, police said. During the search of the area, a handgun was found discarded next to a fence on the east side of 1400 Washington St.

Police found the gun in the path Miller ran.

Miller is set for a hearing Friday in Scott County Court.