Gunshot victim, 18, dies Sunday afternoon

An 18-year-old gunshot victim died Sunday afternoon after a gunfire incident that remains under investigation.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. Sunday, West Burlington Police were dispatched to Pat Klein Park, 631 Swan St., West Burlington, for a report of gunfire, a news release says.

Police discovered a gunshot victim, who was transported to the South East Iowa Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A juvenile is in custody in connection with the incident, police say. “Law enforcement does not believe there is any risk to the public at this time,” the release says.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to respond to the scene and conduct an investigation, which continues.

The DCI is being assisted by the West Burlington Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol.

Police ask anyone with information related to the shooting to contact West Burlington Police, the release says.