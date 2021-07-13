Gunshot victim found dead Friday identified

A man found dead in a gunfire incident Friday night in Davenport has been identified.

Related Local 4 News stories Police find deceased man late Friday

Police say 43-year-old Kiyon Jackson, of Davenport, was the gunshot victim officers found deceased when they responded about 8:30 p.m. to a disturbance on the 1400 block of College Avenue, a news release says.

Davenport Fire and Medic responded and pronounced Jackson deceased.



Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.