Gunshot victim walks up to Local 4 Photojournalist, asks for help

Update: Two people exchanged gunfire and one adult suffered a serious gunshot wound Thursday night in the 3100 block of Brady Street, Davenport.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m., a news release says.

A man who rushed over to a Local 4 News photojournalist told our photojournalist he had been shot. The man later was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Brady Street was shut down at about 29th Street but was open as of 9:45 p.m. The incident apparently began near the area of Brady Mart on the 3100 block of Brady Street.

Officers found shell casings at the scene. Detectives continued to investigate late Thursday.

Police ask that anyone with information call Davenport police at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “p3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Local 4 News will provide details when they are available.