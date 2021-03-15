Gunshots fly, police find casings late Monday

Police investigated the scene after shots flew about 9:30 p.m. Monday just east of the intersection of Locust Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers search the area, where they recovered seven to eight shell casings.

Locust Street was shut down for a time. We do not know whether anyone was hit or whether there was property damage. We will stay in touch with police to provide details as they become available.

