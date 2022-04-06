It was a blustery day in the Quad Cities on Wednesday, with gusts of wind reaching 40 to 45 mph.

This caused problems for parts of Rock Island County, particularly Milan, where a tree came down on some power and cable lines, taking down a few power poles.

Local 4’s Chief Engineer Bob Berger was there around 7:30 p.m., where he took photos of the scene.

When Local 4’s Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray first checked MidAmerican Energy’s website, there were about 400 people without power in Milan and the surrounding Rock Island County area.

As of around 10:15 p.m., Wednesday, the number of power outages dropped to about 14.

Find the latest information on power outages in the Quad Cities here.

A tree came down on some power and cable lines Wednesday evening near North Knoxville Road, Milan, due to heavy gusts of wind. (Bob Berger, OurQuadCities.com)

A power pole was knocked down Wednesday evening near North Knoxville Road, Milan, due to heavy gusts of wind. (Bob Berger, OurQuadCities.com)

Power lines were mangled Wednesday evening near North Knoxville Road, Milan, due to heavy gusts of wind. (Bob Berger, OurQuadCities.com)

A power pole hangs down Wednesday evening near North Knoxville Road, Milan, due to heavy gusts of wind. (Bob Berger, OurQuadCities.com)

Power lines were mangled Wednesday evening near North Knoxville Road, Milan, due to heavy gusts of wind. (Bob Berger, OurQuadCities.com)