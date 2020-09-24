Guttenberg German Band will play outdoor concert Oct. 3 in Davenport

|The Guttenberg German Band will be in concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the parking lot of the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The group is a traditional German/Bavarian village band with members from Guttenberg, Iowa, and surrounding towns.
Concert-goers can bring their own seating, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages. Donations will be accepted.
Onsite parking will be limited, but ample street parking in the surrounding area will be available.
For more information on exhibitions and programming, call the center at 563-322-8844, visit the website at www.gahc.org or its Facebook page.