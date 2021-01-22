Gyms adapt as memberships increase in new year

January is one of the busiest months for gyms during the year as people focus in on their fitness goals.

Local fitness centers are still dealing with pandemic restrictions as memberships are on the rise.

“It’s been challenging for everybody in the industry,” Ultimate Fitness Landon Martin said about the pandemic.

Although things are slower than in years past, Martin said the gym is starting to fill up again.

“We do see a new influx of members, and actually new members too, and old members coming back,”

The gym is encouraging social distancing and has increased their sanitizing. Martin says he’s happy to see people improving their health.

“Being healthy in general is going to make you be in a better position to handle any kind of disease you would get or any kind of sickness you would get,” Martin said.

At Top Shape Gym in Davenport, safety is a priority in the new year. In order to keep gym goers safe, they are distancing equipment, and shutting machines down until they are sanitized.

Company president Mike Fischer said their memberships are increasing and so are their cleaning practices. Top Shape has locations on both sides of the river, so rules at locations are slightly different. Masks are required at Illinois locations. At Iowa locations, they are encouraged.

“On the Illinois side, obviously they have stricter regulations so we have to be a little bit more diligent about following those rules,” Fischer said.

Overall, Fischer said he’s excited to see people take care of themselves in the new year.

“Taking care of your body, and taking care of your health, watching what you eat, getting regular exercise, those reduce your risk when it comes to exposing yourself to things like the virus that we’ve dealt with over the last few months,” he said.

To learn more about Ultimate Fitness, click the link here. To learn more about Top Shape Gym, click the link here.