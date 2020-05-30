Gyms in Illinois able to re-open

Gyms in Illinois got to open today.

They have to keep fitness class sizes down to 10 or less, and maintain social distancing.

A couple of gyms in the Quad Cities held soft re-openings today. They plan to go all out Monday.

“Obviously none of us have had much structure because everything’s kinda upside down,” Nina Little, owner of QC ALL Fit said. “And so with our classes coming back we can all get back to our normal routine.”

“Being able to see the kids is definitely the happiest part of it,” Shannon Morse, owner of The Speed Attic said. “But being able to pay the bills not out of my own pocket is absolutely exciting.”

Managers of both gyms feel they have enough room and small enough class sizes to meet the state’s regulations.