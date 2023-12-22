Habitat for Humanity celebrates a huge year with another dedication, and now a woman and her son have a new place to call home.

Afi Chaold and her 4-year-old son are moving into a remodeled home, a residence that Habitat for Humanity acquired from the City of Davenport.

The new homeowner is grateful for the opportunity, she said. “It’s been a long journey but we made it today,” she said. “I thought at first maybe I could not make it but I did make it.”

Managers with Habitat for Humanity say remodeling instead of building from scratch can be an efficient way to reach more families.

This is the 132nd dedicated by Habitat for Humanity in the Quad Cities.