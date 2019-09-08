Habitat for Humanity helps local woman become a homeowner

DAVENPORT — One local woman’s hard work helping others is giving her a place she can call home. Demessi Djibom is purchasing a home with a zero-interest loan through a habitat for humanity program.

The groundbreaking ceremony happened today at her future home on East Sixth Street in Davenport. People receive the benefit by putting in sweat-equity hours of helping to build homes for others

The organization is building its 118th house in the Quad Cities. Djibom says this new home will provide stability for her family.

“First of all, the purpose is for the safety of my kids. because living in an apartment my kids they don’t have space and the area that I have to send them is not safe for them to play,” Djibom said.

Habitat for Humanity has been helping families throughout the quad cities over the last 25 years by providing housing.

Djibom’s house is expected to be completed by this time next year.