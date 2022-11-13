Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold information meetings next week for anyone interested in applying for its home ownership program.

These meetings will be held virtually via Zoom as well as in-person on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., a news release says.

Those interested in attending must RSVP through the website to receive the Zoom link or by calling the office to RSVP for in-person attendance.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities builds simple, decent homes and sells them to a partnering family with a low down payment, zero-interest mortgage, and affordable monthly payments based on the family’s income. Families are selected based on three criteria- need for safe affordable housing, ability to pay the mortgage, and willingness to partner.

Partnering families follow a structured program, which includes working with a mentor, taking home-ownership preparation classes, and completing “sweat equity” hours each month. Sweat equity hours are earned by helping at the ReStore, helping in the office, and working on construction projects including the partner family’s own home build.

The program takes an average of 1-3 years to complete before the family signs the mortgage and moves into their new home.

The meetings will provide more detailed information about the program, eligibility criteria, and how to apply. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and speak with staff and volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities’ Family Selection Committee.

Applications will be available to pick up from the office on Nov. 21 and must be returned by 4 p.m. Dec. 13. The Habitat office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; closed Nov. 24-25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

About Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is dedicated to building thriving communities. It was founded in 1993 and has since built 125 homes in the Quad Cities. In addition to new home construction, Habitat offers a home repair and wheelchair ramp program, and facilitate a Neighborhood Revitalization program in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood