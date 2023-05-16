Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is celebrating 30 years and it’s inviting the public to party.

The nonprofit welcomes people to attend an open house anniversary to be held on Thursday, May 18th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 N. Brady St., Davenport. Habitat is celebrating 30 years of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

Habitat is also celebrating 20 years of ReStore and 10 years of Health and Home, the resale stores that support the work of Habitat for Humanity QC, according to a Tuesday release.

For 30 years, the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate has served low-income families with the construction of affordable homes. Habitat will dedicate nine homes this year, totaling 134 affordable homes since 1993.

Hannah VanTrump, Marcia Ellingsworth, and Godja Adjafi break ground on their Habitat home builds in the company of family, friends, and members of the community in May 2022.

In addition, Habitat has completed over 70 home repairs, more than 60 accessibility ramps, and seven years revitalizing the Floreciente neighborhood of Moline in partnership with residents and stakeholders, the release said. Habitat will be announcing their next neighborhood project later this summer.

Habitat executive director Tom Fisher-King.

“We are very grateful to share these milestone anniversaries with our generous Quad-City community,” executive director Tom Fisher-King said. “Our founders, city partners, thousands of volunteers, donors, sponsors, and employees share in the success of the past 30 years and will help to keep Habitat building thriving communities for the next 30 years and beyond.”

Habitat relies on the community for support. You can help the nonprofit organization by volunteering, donating, or shopping at ReStore and Health and Home. Find more information at the Habitat website HERE.