A family in Davenport is getting the ultimate holiday gift, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities.

The public is welcome to celebrate the dedication of Habitat home #132 on Friday, December 22 at 10 a.m. The event will be at 6605 Vine Street in Davenport, the new home for Afi Chaold and family.

This is the third home out of four that Habitat obtained from the City of Davenport in 2022. The city sold 21 properties to Habitat and two other nonprofit housing organizations. Home #132 has been under renovation for about 10 months. The first two homes were finished and dedicated earlier this month and the fourth home will be finished in early 2024.

Habitat’s homeownership program is a long-term affordable housing solution. After a home is finished, a Habitat partner family buys the home from the group with affordable monthly payments and a zero interest mortgage. Partner families are usually in the program for one to three years, completing a minimum of 250 hours of sweat equity by working with volunteers on their home build and attending mandatory homeownership preparation classes. Habitat families are also assigned a volunteer mentor who serves as a guide as they navigate through the program and prepare for homeownership.

