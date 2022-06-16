At 10 a.m. Saturday, Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will dedicate two homes on East 6th Street in Davenport.

The two homes are side by side at 749 and 753 East 6th St. in Davenport. New neighbors Yasmine Berry and Abra Awute entered the Habitat homeowner program only a year ago and have worked tirelessly to make their home-ownership dream a reality, a news release says.

Craig and Nancy Foster sponsored home 121. The John Deere Foundation sponsored home 122.

Three homes were dedicated last month and four more builds are planned this year, totaling 24 Habitat homes in this neighborhood alone, the release says.

Habitat’s affordable home-ownership program is a long-term solution to the housing crisis. Habitat partner families must complete a minimum of 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity and attend mandatory home-ownership preparation classes with the support of a volunteer mentor. When their home build is finished, partner families purchase the home from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero interest mortgage.

About Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is dedicated to building thriving communities. It was founded in 1993 and has since built 125 homes in the Quad Cities. In addition to new home construction, it offers a home-repair and wheel chair ramp program, and facilitates a neighborhood revitalization program in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood.

For more information, contact Development Director Rebecca Ludin at rebecca.ludin@habitatqc.org.