Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will be dedicating two homes, and the public is invited.

The dedication of Habitat homes #128 and #130 is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. According to a release, home #128 is located at 647 E. 6th St., Davenport. The sponsors for this home build are City of Davenport – HOME Funds, Quad Cities Housing Council and St. Paul Lutheran Church. Home #130 is nearby at 701 E. 6th St., Davenport. The sponsors for this home build are City of Davenport – HOME Funds, Quad Cities Housing Council, Arconic Foundation and Scott County Regional Authority.

The two homes took a combined 124 working days to complete, twelve of which were sponsored build days by local companies, community groups and churches, over an 11-month period. In all, 576 volunteers spent 3732 hours working on the home builds, a value to the community of over $111,773.

According to the release:

Habitat’s homeownership program is a long-term solution to the affordable housing crisis. Habitat partner families must complete a minimum of 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity and attend mandatory homeownership preparation classes with the support of a volunteer mentor. When their home build is finished, partner families purchase the home from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero interest mortgage. Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is dedicated to building thriving communities. For 30 years, the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate has served low-income families with the construction of affordable homes. Habitat will dedicate nine homes this year, totaling 134 affordable homes since 1993. In addition, Habitat has completed over 70 home repairs, more than 60 accessibility ramps, and recently finished a seven-year neighborhood revitalization project. Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities

For more information about Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, click here.