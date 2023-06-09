Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities invites the public to celebrate the dedication of Habitat homes #126 and #127 on Saturday, June 10.

The first celebration will be for home #126 at 813 East 6th St., Davenport. This celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Homeowner Armando Aguilar is looking forward to having enough space for himself and his two teenage children. The single sponsor for this build is long-time Habitat volunteer Pat Grimm, a news release says.

(Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities)

The second celebration will be for home #127 at 1920 9th Ave., Rock Island. This celebration will begin at noon. Homeowner Nancy Trice has lived in Rock Island her whole life and looks forward to having her own yard where her grandchildren can come over to play. The sponsors for this build are John Deere Foundation, Quad City Bank and Trust, Russell Construction, and Bank of America.

(Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities)

“Habitat congratulates the two new homeowners on their successful completion of the homeownership program. Habitat thanks the home build sponsors, not only for their generous financial contributions, but also for their countless volunteer hours,” the release says.

Habitat’s homeownership program is a long-term solution to the affordable housing crisis. Habitat partner families must complete a minimum of 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity and attend mandatory homeownership preparation classes with the support of a volunteer mentor. When their home build is finished, partner families purchase the home from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero interest mortgage.

About HFHQC

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is dedicated to building thriving communities. For 30 years, the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate has served low-income families with the construction of affordable homes. Habitat will dedicate nine homes this year, totaling 134 affordable homes since 1993. In addition, Habitat has completed over 70 home repairs, more than 60 accessibility ramps, and recently finished a seven-year neighborhood revitalization project in the Floreciente neighborhood of Moline.