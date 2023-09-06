Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is embarking on a new neighborhood project in Davenport thanks to the support of the John Deere Foundation.

A $1-million grant over four years will allow Habitat in the QC to deploy staff and

volunteers to a targeted area and focus repair efforts to maximize impact on the community, according to a Wednesday release from the nonprofit organization. A portion of these funds will also help build one new home each year.

The target area for the new Habitat for Humanity Central City Repair Program in Davenport.

This grant is the largest commitment Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities has received to date.

“A safe, secure, and affordable home dramatically increases the likelihood that a family will become economically self-sufficient, pursue more rewarding education and careers, and live healthier lives,” Nate Clark, Deere’s global director of corporate social responsibility and president of the John Deere Foundation, said in the release.

“The John Deere Foundation and John Deere employee volunteers are committed to working alongside Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities to ensure that every family in our home community has the dignity of a home to call their own,” he said.

The Central City Repair Program will serve low-income residents at or below 80% annual median income based on HUD guidelines ($70,700 for a family of four). Repair projects will range from exterior repairs (like porches), critical home repairs (such as minor electrical or minor plumbing), weatherization (ex: windows, gutters, doors), life safety (ex: smoke alarms and fire extinguishers), and accessibility (ramps, grab bars, etc.).

Tom Fisher-King, executive director of Habitat for Humanity QC.

The Central City Repair Program will serve the area in Davenport bounded by West Locust Street to the north, 4th Street to the south, Harrison Street to the east, and Division Street to the west.

“Habitat’s support from the John Deere Foundation allows us to have a larger impact on families within our community,” said Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities’ executive director Tom Fisher-King. “The Central City Repair Program aligns the missions of both organizations to build strength, stability and self-reliance.”

Applications for the new program will be available starting today, Wednesday, Sept. 6. Applications can be obtained from the Habitat office (3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport) during normal business hours or by calling 563-359-9066.