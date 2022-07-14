Habitat for Humanity QC will have a groundbreaking Saturday, July 16 for a new home at 1920 9th Ave., Rock Island.

The public is invited to celebrate the groundbreaking of a Habitat for Humanity home (number 127) this Saturday, July 16th at 10 a.m., at 1920 9th Ave., Rock Island.

It will be the future home of lifelong Rock Island resident Nancy Trice.

Sponsors for this build include The John Deere Foundation, Russell Construction, Quad City Bank and Trust, and Bank of America, according to a Thursday Habitat release. “Habitat is grateful for their support and looks forward to collaborating with more donors and hundreds of community volunteers on this project,” the release says.

Habitat for Humanity volunteer mentor Belinda Holbrook (center) speaks during the dedication of three new Davenport homes Saturday, May 21, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

This will be Habitat’s 27th home build in the city of Rock Island. Habitat currently has one home build under way in Davenport and plans to start three more home builds in Davenport later this summer. Habitat also hopes to start four home renovations in Davenport later this year.

Habitat’s affordable homeownership program is a long-term solution to the housing crisis. When their home build is finished, Habitat partner families purchase the home from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero-interest mortgage.

Habitat partner families must complete a minimum of 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity and attend mandatory homeownership preparation classes with the support of a volunteer mentor.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is dedicated to building thriving communities. It was founded in 1993 and has built 125 homes in the area. In addition to new home construction, Habitat offers a home repair and wheelchair ramp program, and facilitate a Neighborhood Revitalization program in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood.

