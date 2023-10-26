Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities invites the public to join in celebrating the dedication of the 129th Habitat home this Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.

It is at 651 East 6th Street in Davenport and will be the home of Balkiss Fousseni, Abdounazirou Adamou and their family. The sponsors for this home build are city of Davenport HOME Funds, Scott County Regional Authority, in memory of Jacquelyn S. Rambo, and Wells Fargo, according to a Thursday Habitat release.

The new Habitat home at 651 E. 6th Street in Davenport.

This home is the last of Habitat’s recent projects on East 6th Street. With the support of donors and volunteers, Habitat has built nine new homes on the street alone in the last two years, bringing the total to 24 Habitat homes in the neighborhood, the nonprofit said.

Habitat’s homeownership program is a long-term solution to the affordable housing crisis. When a home build is finished, a Habitat partner family purchases the home with affordable monthly payments on a zero-interest mortgage.

Prior to purchasing the home, Habitat partner families must follow a structured program with the support of a volunteer mentor. This program includes the completion of a minimum of 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity and homeownership preparation classes. Habitat in the QC is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

For more information, visit Habitat QC’s website HERE.