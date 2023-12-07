Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities invites the public to celebrate the dedication of Habitat homes #134 and #133 this Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The first dedication will be at 10 a.m. at 1838 W. 58th Street, Davenport, the new home of Dodji Mawougbe, Essi Azialeko, and family. The second home dedication will follow at 12 noon at 810 Franklin Ave. Davenport, the new home of Margaret Johnson and family, according to a Thursday release from Habitat.

The completed Habitat home at 1838 W. 58th Street, Davenport, to be dedicated on Saturday, Dec. 9.

These homes were two of four that Habitat obtained from the city of Davenport in 2022, when the city sold its 21 scattered sites rental properties to Habitat and two other nonprofit housing organizations.

The new home at 810 Franklin Ave. Davenport.

These two homes have been under renovation for 11 months. The third home will be finished later this month, and the fourth will be finished in early 2024. The sponsors for the renovations on all four homes are CNH Industrial, Harold R. Bechtel Charitable Trust, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, Quad Cities Housing Council, RSM, and Scott County Regional Authority.

Habitat’s homeownership program is a long-term affordable housing solution. When a home is finished, a Habitat partner family purchases the home from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero-interest mortgage.

Habitat volunteer Gail (left) works with future homeowner Essi Azialeko.

Habitat partner families typically spend 1-3 years in the program, completing a minimum of 250 hours of sweat equity by working alongside volunteers on their home build and attending mandatory homeownership preparation classes. Habitat families are assigned a volunteer mentor to serve as a guide as they navigate through the program and prepare for homeownership.

For more information, visit the Habitat Quad Cities website HERE.