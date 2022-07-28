The public is invited to celebrate the groundbreaking of three new homes from Habitat for Humanity in Davenport on Saturday, July 30th at 10 a.m.

The event will be located at 651 East 6th Street, Davenport. Habitat homes #128, #129, and #130 will be the future homes of Sarah Ross, Balkiss Fousseni and Abdounazirou Adamou, Ayi Amavi and Vidjinnagni Tossou, and their families.

Hannah VanTrump, Marcia Ellingsworth, and Godja Adjafi break ground on their Habitat home builds in Davenport in the company of family, friends, and members of the community.

Sponsors for these builds include City of Davenport Home Funds, Quad Cities Housing Council, Scott County Regional Authority, Wells Fargo, Arconic, St. Paul Lutheran Church, and in memory of Jacquelyn S. Rambo.

These projects are three of five new Habitat home builds starting this year. In addition, Habitat plans to start four home renovations this fall, according to a Thursday release.

The Habitat homeownership program is a long-term solution to the affordable housing crisis. Habitat partner families must complete a minimum of 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity and attend mandatory homeownership preparation classes with the support of a volunteer mentor.

When their home build is finished, partner families purchase the home from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero-interest mortgage. For more information on Habitat in the Quad Cities, click HERE.