A Severe T’Storm Warning is in effect West/Southwest of the Quad Cities as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. This warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.

Hail up to 1″ in diameter and 60 mph winds are possible.

In the Quad Cities, if we get severe weather it would occur between 9-10:30 p.m.

This storm is still moving slowly East at just 20 mph.