Hair salons and restaurants welcome customers back

Hair salons and restaurants in Iowa are now open for business as part of Governor Kim Reynold’s plan to move the economy forward.



It comes with safety regulations in place.



A hair stylist must wear a mask when working and clients are required to do the same.



“We have a great first day with some of our favorite clients and it went smooth and well and we still had fun and a good time and it felt like home,” said Taylor Jarrin Roberson, Royal T’s Beauty Parlor Owner.



The salon must limit the number of customers to 50-percent of it’s maximum capacity, along with taking appointments in advance.



Restaurants restrictions have also been lifted but with certain regulations as well.



There’s a limit to party size, no more than six people are allowed to sit together.



Dan Bush is the co-owner at Armored Gardens in Davenport and said his customers are glad to be dining in again.



“We saw a ton of faces we actually had to cap the door a couple of times to keep under our 50- percent capacity it was a whirlwind,” said Bush.



In Iowa, bars will continue to be closed.