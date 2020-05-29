Hair salons in Illinois get ready to open up for business

Illinois is about to move into phase three of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s plan to restore the state’s economy.



Starting on Friday hair salons and barbershops will be allowed to open up with certain guidelines.



They will be allowed to work at 50% capacity, stylist and customers must wear masks at all times and work stations must be cleaned and disinfected after each client.



Angela Walker is the owner of Soteco Rhodes Salon in Moline and said she’s glad to be open for business. They have also placed clear shower curtains between styling stations to make sure they are following the guidelines and have made other alterations.



“When you very first come in you”ll go straight back and you’ll wash your hands and they’ll come in with clean hair dry hair and we’re only shampooing chemicals out at this time and for the first two weeks we are also not blow drying,” said Walker.



Erica Johnson is an independent stylist at the salon, who flew to Texas as a way to get income while hair salons were closed in Illinois.



“I was able to fly back and work for a week when they opened up the middle of May and it was great,” said Johnson.

Johnson is also doing her part to help her clients feel comfortable.

“I am providing some disposible masks for my clients in case they have a homemade one they don’t want to get wet or color on them,” said Johnson.

Lorie Markin is also an independent stylist and said keeping everyone healthy is their priority.

“I will never be upset if you call me and say I have to cancel my appointment I’d rather keep us safe and you safe than spreading the germs,” said Markin.

As for Walker she’s glad their clients have been patient with them during the pandemic.

“We have amazing clients, my clients say they will do whatever it takes to get back on the chair follow every rule no body has gripe about a mask or anything so I’m very grateful for that,” said Walker.

Waiting rooms will also be closed at salons.

It could still be about a month before Illinois moves to phase four with June 26 as the target date.